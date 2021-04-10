Everest Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.66 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Everest has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $212.13 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00313291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00758422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,573.31 or 1.00631139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00739620 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.