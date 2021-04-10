Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of M. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 338,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 23.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

