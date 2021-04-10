Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $908,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,464,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.87.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $254.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $259.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

