Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $988,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in DexCom by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,851 shares of company stock worth $31,485,910. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $382.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.11 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.65 and its 200 day moving average is $368.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

