Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $866,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Loews by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

