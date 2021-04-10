Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,551.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,222.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

