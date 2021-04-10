Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 30,920 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,620,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.