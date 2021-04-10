Everbridge’s (EVBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $97.57 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

