Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ETCMY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ETCMY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.28.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

