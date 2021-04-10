Ethverse (ETHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $44,698.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00065079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003769 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 718.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,980,956 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.