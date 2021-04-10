Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.11 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $49.11 million and $1.97 million worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00617039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

