Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $424,007.93 and approximately $2,212.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.00615381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036568 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars.

