Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

