Ergo Hits Market Capitalization of $76.03 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004078 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $76.03 million and approximately $173,180.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,199.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,145.00 or 0.03623323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.97 or 0.00383402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.04 or 0.01091284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00478432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.00444033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.00334194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00032103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,795,575 coins and its circulating supply is 31,491,853 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.