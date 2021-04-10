EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after buying an additional 180,734 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.31.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $423.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.03. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.23 and a 52-week high of $424.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.