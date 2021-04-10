Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu Sells 1,702 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
