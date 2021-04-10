Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu Sells 1,702 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Envista by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.