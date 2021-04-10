Envestnet, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Envestnet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

ENV stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $16,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Envestnet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Envestnet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

