Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $113.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

ETR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.14. 808,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

