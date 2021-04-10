Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $137.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.40.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,316,750. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.