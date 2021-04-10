Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.72. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

