Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 50,323 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,323 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 344,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

