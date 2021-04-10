Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 19,258 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. CWM LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of SMP opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $949.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.