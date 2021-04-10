Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

