Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.91.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$6.87 on Friday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.33.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

