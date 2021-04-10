Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $243.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.99. Energous has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Energous in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Energous in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

