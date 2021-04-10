Energi Market Cap Tops $159.71 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00006792 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $159.71 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00053138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.31 or 0.00346440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003537 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,676,335 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

