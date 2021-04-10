Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

EXK stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

