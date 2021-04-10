Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to $6.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXK. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.18.

NYSE EXK opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $900.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

