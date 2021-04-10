Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

EDVMF stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

