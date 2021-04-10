Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.70.

EDV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.27 on Monday, hitting C$27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,909. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$22.61 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.32.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

