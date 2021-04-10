Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th.

ENBL opened at $6.90 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

