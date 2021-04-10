EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,073 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after buying an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,547,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,927,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE:EME opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $117.48.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.