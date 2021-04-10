EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells $2,854,000.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE EME opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $117.48.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 204,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

