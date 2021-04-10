EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells $2,854,000.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE EME opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $117.48.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 204,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
