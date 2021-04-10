Elrond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253.56 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Elrond has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $253.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $204.80 or 0.00338952 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00031643 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,049.33 or 0.03391772 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,509,142 coins and its circulating supply is 17,278,901 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.