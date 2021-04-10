Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $203,838.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 64,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $203,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,462.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

