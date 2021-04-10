Eight Capital Boosts Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target to C$2.00

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Eight Capital currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FCU. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$381.29 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 36.62 and a current ratio of 36.74.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

