eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,109.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $16.69 million and $4,109.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00406360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002287 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

