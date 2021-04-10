Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,482 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of Balchem worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $121.27 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Balchem’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

