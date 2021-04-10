Eaton Vance Management Invests $13.15 Million in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

