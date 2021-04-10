Eaton Vance Management Invests $13.15 Million in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.