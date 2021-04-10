Eaton Vance Management Has $14.19 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $191.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

