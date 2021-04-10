Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $20,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $89,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $61,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares during the period.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,910. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

BFAM stock opened at $164.79 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 133.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

