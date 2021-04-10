Eaton Vance Management Buys 138 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,041 shares of company stock worth $8,357,531. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

