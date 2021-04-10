Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of EXP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 239,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 143.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

