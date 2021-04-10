Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of DT opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.