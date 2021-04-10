Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Cap of $26.11 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $15,297.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00002879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,035.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.37 or 0.03566283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.74 or 0.00411180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $666.30 or 0.01128643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.78 or 0.00484087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.12 or 0.00450788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.05 or 0.00343947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,361,610 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

