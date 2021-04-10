DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Equities analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce sales of $2.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $29.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.19 million, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $40.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.85. 741,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. DURECT has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $420.32 million, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.76.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

