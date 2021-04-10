Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Duluth worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Duluth stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.