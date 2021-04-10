Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after purchasing an additional 573,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,500,000 after purchasing an additional 528,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

