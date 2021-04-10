Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Cut by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

