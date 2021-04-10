DREP [old] Price Tops $1.96 (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00082456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.41 or 0.00619355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00031519 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

